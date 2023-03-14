EP LATEST: Door-to-Door Scam, Soil Shipping Still Slow

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest from East Palestine, where police say individuals are going door to door in the village, posing as personnel from Norfolk Southern Railroad or the CDC.

Neither is currently doing any door-to-door activities.

It’s the last thing the folks in East Palestine needed.

Here are some tips from the police department and the governor’s office:

Verify their identity: Ask for identification and verify it before engaging with anyone who comes to your home unannounced.

Don’t share personal information: Never give out personal information such as your Social Security number or financial information.

Report suspicious activity: If you suspect someone is impersonating a CDC or Norfolk Southern employee, report it to your local authorities immediately.



Spread the word: Share the warning with your friends, family, and neighbors so they can be aware of the potential threat and take the necessary precautions. The East Palestine Police Department can be reached by calling (330) 426-4341.

Also, the process of removing contaminated soil from East Palestine is still at a snail’s pace, with only 10-percent of the nearly 30,000 tons of hazardous material removed from the village thus far.

And over 2700 farm animals headed to market have been inspected since the derailment, and the governor’s office says none have been flagged for symptoms of chemical exposure.