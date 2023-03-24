EP LATEST: Getting Permanent Health Facility

A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Currently located inside a church, the East Palestine Health Assessment Clinic is moving to a permanent location in the village in the middle of next month.

The governor’s office says the clinic will be operated by East Liverpool City Hospital, with funding from the Ohio Department of Health.

Also, the pile of hazardous waste waiting to be shipped out of the village is now at 31,000 tons.

As of Thursday, 8400 tons had been hauled away.