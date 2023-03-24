News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

EP LATEST: Getting Permanent Health Facility

By Jim Michaels
March 24, 2023 8:36AM EDT
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Currently located inside a church, the East Palestine Health Assessment Clinic is moving to a permanent location in the village in the middle of next month.

The governor’s office says the clinic will be operated by East Liverpool City Hospital, with funding from the Ohio Department of Health.

Also, the pile of hazardous waste waiting to be shipped out of the village is now at 31,000 tons.

As of Thursday, 8400 tons had been hauled away.

