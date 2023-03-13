EP MORE: Weekly Water Testing, Health Clinic Open for Walk-Ins

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day the next day, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio EPA is regularly testing the village’s water supply in two places.

They’re testing at the wells, before the water is treated, and again at the treatment plant.

They say the tests continue to show no contaminants in the water, related to the derailment.

Those tests continue weekly.

Also, the Ohio Department of Health’s Health Assessment Clinic reopens in East Palestine on Monday.

It’s open through Thursday.

Nearby residents no longer need an appointment to see a health professional.

They do recommend residents give themselves lots of time in case there’s a line.