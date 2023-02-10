EP NOTES: Muddy Streets Complaints, Shelter Closed

This photo taken with a drone shows the continuing cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The emergency shelters that opened the night of the train derailment in East Palestine one week ago, closed at 12noon on Thursday.

They remained open in case anyone was hesitant about returning home Wednesday night, but no one came back.

The fire chief says they were dealing with natural gas outages at some homes and businesses near the scene.

A damaged pipe had to be replaced.

Another complaint from citizens is the mud being tracked through town by trucks hauling debris from the derailment site.

Mayor Trent Conaway says street cleaners will be brought in so any contamination can be removed.

Fire Chief Keith Drabick says his and neighboring departments have mutual aid agreements for larger incidents.

But he will never be able to repay all those departments for the help they rendered starting last Friday night.