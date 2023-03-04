EP UPDATE: Train Tracks Being Taken Up to Remove More Contaminated Soil

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern has begun the process of removing 1900 feet of train track on both sets of rails in East Palestine.

That will allow for the process of removing contaminated soil underneath to begin.

The process will take nearly two months.

The state EPA says that may send more odors in the air, but they continue to monitor it.

And a survey was done of 168 visitors to the Ohio Department of Health’s Health Assessment Clinic complaining of various ailments from the train derailment.

The survey shows headache, anxiety, coughing and skin rashes were the most reported symptoms.

The clinic is open Monday through Thursday next week.