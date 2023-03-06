EP UPDATE: Train Tracks Removed for Soil Removal, Open House at Water Plant

East Palestine Water Treatment Plant. Courtesy governor's office.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A length of 190 feet of the two sets of Norfolk Southern railroad tracks has been removed in East Palestine in order to remove contaminated soil underneath.

The ballast was pulled out Saturday, but the clay below that will need to dry out before it can be tested.

And despite the rain Friday and Friday night, the dams holding back water at the end of the two streams closest to the derailment site functioned fine, according to the state EPA.

Spillage is permitted over the tops of those dams, but vacuum trucks are removing the excess water.

Residents did take advantage of an open house Saturday morning at the village’s water treatment plant.

And a survey of 168 visitors to the Ohio Department of Health’s Health Assessment Clinic was released.

It has residents complaining of various ailments from the train derailment, showing headache, anxiety, coughing and skin rashes were the most reported symptoms.