Eric Snow Family YMCA Hosting Youth NBA Skills Contest
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Know a young boy or girl who has serious skills on the hardwood? The YMCA downtown has an opportunity for them to showcase their talent.
The Eric Snow Family YMCA will be hosting a Jr. NBA Skills competition next month. The event, which is scheduled for Sunday, February 9 from 2-4 PM, is for both boys and girls ages 13 and under. There is no fee to participate but each participant will need to complete a registration form.
To register for these programs, stop by the Eric Snow Family YMCA – 420 Third Street, NW and ask about the Jr. NBA Skills Competition. Registration will be available through the day of the competition.