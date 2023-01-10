Eric Snow ‘Y’, Marathon Offer STEM Tours of HBCUs to Stark Minority Students

Participants in the 2022 tour of HBCUs. (Courtesy Eric Snow YMCA)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another opportunity for Stark County minority students interested in STEM careers to check out a number of historically black colleges and universities over Spring Break.

The Eric Snow YMCA Minority Achievers Program fueled by Marathon Petroleum will send 12 young men and 12 young women on a tour of HBCUs in DC, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia in March.

Registration must be in by mid-February.

Here’s more from the Eric Snow YMCA release:

There are 24 spots for students to participate in the tour – 12 males & 12 females. YMCA organizers hope that an annual college tour will become a key component in motivating students to pursue higher education or careers in STEM fields. Cost for the tour is only $150 which includes travel, food and lodging. A $50 deposit is due by February 17 with the balance due on March 3, 2023.

A key component of the Black Achievers Program is the relationships forged between youth Achievers and Adult Achievers. The college tour will be chaperoned by Brown and 4 other qualified, vetted adults.

For more information about the Minority Achievers HBCU/STEM Spring Break College Tour fueled by Marathon Petroleum, contact Mike Brown at the YMCA of Central Stark County at 330.491.9622, ext. 272 or [email protected].