Indians Make 5 Player Trade

(official Indians press release)

The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the Major League 40-man roster:

Acquired OF JORDAN LUPLOW and INF MAX MOROFF from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for INF ERIK GONZALEZ, RHP TAHNAJ THOMAS and RHP DANTE MENDOZA.

Luplow (LOOP-low), 25, was Pittsburgh’s third round selection in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft and has appeared in a combined 64 games for the Pirates over the last two seasons (33-for-170, 6HR, 18RBI, .644 OPS). The organization’s 2017 Minor League Player of the Year, Jordan has collected 59 home runs and an .833 OPS across five seasons in Pittsburgh’s system, batting .277 (469-1692) with 118 2B, 11 3B, 59 HR and 256 RBI and 39 stolen bases and recorded an .891 OPS vs. LHP at Triple-A Indianapolis in 2018. He also combined to record 13 outfield assists last season between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh after entering the year rated by Baseball America as possessing the “Best Outfield Arm” in the system. The Clovis, California-native played for three years at Fresno State University (2012-14), where he was the Mountain West Player of the Year and a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist in 2014.

Moroff (MORE-off), 25, has split the last three campaigns between AAA Indianapolis and the Major League level with Pittsburgh, appearing in 26 games for the Pirates in 2018. For his career with the Pirates since 2016 he has appeared in 84 games while compiling a .293 on-base pct., appearing in 45 games at second base, 22 games at short stop and 6 games at third. The Winter Park, FL native was Pittsburgh’s Minor League Player of the Year in 2015 and was selected by the Pirates in the 16th round dof the 2012 First-Year Player Draft.

The club’s 40-man roster now stands at 35 players.