Erosion Limiting Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Train Rides
Courtesy Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
BOSTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – All the rain this Winter is impacting the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad through the national park.
Out of great caution, the railroad is avoiding an area in Brecksville where there’s been additional erosion caused by flooding on the Cuyahoga River.
Images indicate it is still a distance from the railroad tracks, though.
Check this information on a National Park Flyer train.