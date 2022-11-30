Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.

Kristen Barnhart lost a chicken, and a rooster was maimed.

Many chickens have been lost.

The animals raised for their pelts were released from the farm two weeks ago.

Graffiti at the farm suggests that animal activists are responsible.

A representative from that group says they oppose the practice of mink farming for humane reasons.