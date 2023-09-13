Escaped Murderer Danelo Cavalcante Arrested After Two Weeks On The Run In Pennsylvania

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been taken to a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in an armored vehicle surrounded by a dozen-vehicle convoy.

Some residents near the route turned out to watch it pass Wednesday.

Police helicopters followed above.

Cavalcante was captured after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks in rural southeastern Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement’s big break came as a plane with a thermal imaging camera picked up his heat signal.

No shots were fired.

Cavalcante broke out of the Chester County jail Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.