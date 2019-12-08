Eva Women’s Clinic will offer FREE medical services
Beginning Monday, January 6, 2020, the location at 2645 Cleveland Avenue NW in Canton (previously a Pregnancy Choices location) will open as Eva Women’s Clinic—a medical clinic offering pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, STD/STI testing and treatment, and breast exams—at no charge to patients.
Patients may have full access to all services delivered by highly trained, professional medical personnel in one appointment. Patient care will begin as soon as the clinic opens its doors on Monday, January 6, 2020. Clinic hours will be Mondays through Wednesdays from 9am-5pm, Thursdays from 12pm – 8pm and the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 9:30am – 1:30pm.
Pregnancy Choices will continue to provide education and essential baby goods from its location at 4500 22nd Street NW in Canton as well as 2780 S. Arlington Road in Akron. The Arlington Road location will also continue to provide education, free pregnancy tests, and essential baby items and supplies.
Pregnancy Choices is dedicated to offering care and resources—some of which include relationship education, support groups, clothing and baby items—at no charge.