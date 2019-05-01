Event To Address Gang-Related Gun Violence

(WHBC) – The Community Initiative to Reduce Violence is holding a call-in with gang members in the Canton area to let them know if they don’t start following the straight and narrow, they’ll end up behind bars, or worse.

“We don’t want to see them get in trouble and have to go to jail, or get killed or kill someone else,” said Reverend Walter Moss.

“So we need them to help us spread the message throughout Stark County that we’re tired of the violence.”

Revered Moss expects about a dozen offenders on parole or probation to attend the call-in session, where they’ll hear personal stories from people whose lives have been turned upside down by gun violence.

He says the call-in is designed to send a clear message that people who engage in violent behavior will be aggressively pursued and prosecuted.

He says offenders will also learn that help is available to those that decide they want to better themselves and live a healthier and more productive lifestyle.

The Reverend says communities usually see a drop in gun violence after holding a call-in.

The call-in session will be on May 10th at 1 p.m. at the Stark County Court of Common Pleas.