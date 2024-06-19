Eventually on Canton Project List: Fulton/Harrison/25th NW

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looking once again in the City of Canton Engineering crystal ball:

A safety improvement project for Fulton Road, Harrison Avenue and 25th Street NW.

That intersection is just east of I-77 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

City Engineer Chris Barnes says there are pedestrian issues there, especially with the Stadium Park parking lot there.

Barnes says a roundabout is a possibility there, though the nearby Metro RTA rail line would have to go through it.

There’s $6 million in funding in place already, but construction wouldn’t happen until 2029.