Ex-Gang Leader Charged In Tupac Shakur Killing Pleads Not Guilty In Las Vegas

By News Desk
November 2, 2023 1:06PM EDT
Credit: MGN

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Southern California street gang leader has pleaded not guilty to orchestrating a 1996 drive-by shooting that killed rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired and the only person ever charged with a crime in the case.

The 60-year-old was represented in court by special public defenders Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano after losing his bid to hire defense attorney Ross Goodman.

Davis was arrested Sept. 29 near his home in suburban Henderson.

He remains jailed without bail.

