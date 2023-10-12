News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Ex-IRS Contractor Pleads Guilty In Leak Of Tax Return Information Of Former President Trump

By News Desk
October 12, 2023 5:48PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former contractor for the Internal Revenue Service charged with leaking tax information to news outlets about former President Donald Trump and thousands of the country’s wealthiest people pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with prosecutors.

The Justice Department charged 38-year-old Charles Edward Littlejohn of Washington D.C. with stealing tax return information and giving it to two news outlets between 2018 and 2020.

His sentence on one count of unauthorized disclosure of tax information will be decided in January by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, who said she was deeply troubled by the leak.

