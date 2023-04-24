News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Ex-Officer Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor Hired As A Deputy

By News Desk
April 24, 2023 6:31AM EDT
In this June 9, 2020, file photo, Kevin Peterson, center, founder and executive director of the New Democracy Coalition, displays a placard showing Breonna Taylor as he addresses a rally in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement.

WHAS-TV reports that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday the hiring of Myles Cosgrove who was fired from the police department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13, 2020 by police executing a narcotics search warrant.

None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.

Carroll County’s Chief Deputy Robert Miller pointed to this fact in reference to Cosgrove’s hiring.

A protest in Carroll County has already been planned on Monday in response to his hiring.

