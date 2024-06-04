Expanded Early Voting Ahead of Special 6th Congressional District Vote

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are extended Early Voting hours from now through Sunday.

It’s ahead of the Special Election next Tuesday to fill the vacant 6th Congressional seat.

In fact, Board of Elections offices are open until 8:30 Tuesday night.

It’s the last chance to apply for an absentee ballot.

Hours are 7:30 to 7:30 the rest of the week, 8 to 4 Saturday and 1 to 5 Sunday.

The Election willfill Bill Johnson’s seat for the rest of the year, with either Republican Michael Rulli or Democrat Michael Kripchak.