Expanded Early Voting Hours for Lawrence Township Special Election

Jim Michaels
Jul 27, 2021 @ 5:46am
LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are expanded early voting hours for Lawrence Township residents this week.

You can vote on two fire renewal levies at the Board of Elections office on Regency Avenue NE in Canton from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day.

There are also weekend hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Monday voting hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Otherwise, you can vote next Tuesday at the usual precinct locations in the township.

