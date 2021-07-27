Expanded Early Voting Hours for Lawrence Township Special Election
A voter casts her ballot in the primary election Tuesday, March 15, 2016, at an American Legion Hall in Marengo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are expanded early voting hours for Lawrence Township residents this week.
You can vote on two fire renewal levies at the Board of Elections office on Regency Avenue NE in Canton from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day.
There are also weekend hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Monday voting hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Otherwise, you can vote next Tuesday at the usual precinct locations in the township.