Expanded Hours for Early Voting Across Ohio

Jim Michaels
Mar 9, 2020 @ 5:47am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the first day for expanded early voting in Ohio.

Boards of Elections offices including the office off Route 62 in Canton are open until 7 p.m. all week for early voting.

There are additional hours Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the voting hours through Election Day, March 17.

March 9 – March 13 8:00 am – 7:00 pm (Monday – Friday)
March 14 8:00 am – 4:00 pm (Saturday)
March 15 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm (Sunday)
March 16 8:00 am – 2:00 pm (Monday)

