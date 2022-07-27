Explosion at Timken Steel Sends 3 to Hospital

PERRY TWP., Ohio (Nes Talk 1480 WHBC) – An explosion Tuesday night involving a furnace in the melt shop at the Timken Steel Faircrest plant sends three workers to the hospital.

There’s no word on their conditions.

That blast occurred around 10:30 Tuesday night.

The lead fire department responding was the Perry Township department since the plant is located there.

But Canton and other departments also responded.

Perry Township Police Chief Larry Sedlock has more with Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News this morning:

The company as part of a statement says “The safety and wellbeing of our employees is a top priority, and we are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.”

The company was recently placed in OSHA’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program for several incidents at the facility.