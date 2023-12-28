News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Extension Cord Blamed for Canton House Fire

By Jim Michaels
December 28, 2023 8:48AM EST
Share
Extension Cord Blamed for Canton House Fire
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We use a lot of extension cords this time of year.

Sometimes they’re too lightweight and overloaded for the job.

The Canton Fire Department says that was the case on 13th Street NE just east of Mahoning Road Wednesday night.

That’s where a cord heated up and started an upstairs hallway fire in a two-story home.

The four people in the house got out OK.

They are getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

A dog and cat were rescued by firefighters.

Damage is set at $7500.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Birthday Translates to Adult Charges for Canton Man
3

Female Passenger Killed in One-Vehicle Akron Crash
4

Canton Man Sentenced in Fatal Crash a Year Ago
5

Alliance Police Seek Attempted Theft Suspects Foiled at Walmart Store