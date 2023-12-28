Extension Cord Blamed for Canton House Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We use a lot of extension cords this time of year.

Sometimes they’re too lightweight and overloaded for the job.

The Canton Fire Department says that was the case on 13th Street NE just east of Mahoning Road Wednesday night.

That’s where a cord heated up and started an upstairs hallway fire in a two-story home.

The four people in the house got out OK.

They are getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

A dog and cat were rescued by firefighters.

Damage is set at $7500.