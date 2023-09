A F-16 Fighting Falcon from Colorado Air National Guard’s 140th Wing takes off from Buckley Air Force Base as part of a second flyover to salute COVID-19 frontline workers Friday, May 15, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. The Colorado Air National Guard conducted a flyover last week that targeted communities located in the center of the state but expanded for Friday’s mission by dispatching the pair of F-16s to the Western Slope and southern reaches of Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – An unknown emergency situation aboard an F-16 fighter jet over the weekend.

It happened about 50 miles south of the 180th Fighter Wing Air Base near Toledo.

The pilot was forced to jettison two fuel tanks before safely returning to home base at the Toledo Express Airport.

No injuries and the fuel tanks were recovered.