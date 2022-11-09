News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Facebook Parent Meta Cuts 11,000 Jobs, 13% Of Workforce

By News Desk
November 9, 2022 4:11PM EST
Share
Facebook Parent Meta Cuts 11,000 Jobs, 13% Of Workforce

MENLO PARK, Ca. (AP) – Facebook parent Meta is laying off 13% of its employees as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes.

The move that comes just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk.

Meta, like other social media companies, enjoyed a financial boost during the pandemic lockdown era because more people stayed home and scrolled on their phones and computers.

But as the lockdowns ended and people started going outside again, revenue growth began to falter.

An economic slowdown and a grim outlook for online advertising have contributed to Meta’s woes.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting
3

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW
4

Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week
5

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold