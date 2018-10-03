Fair Housing Luncehon to Feature MLK Daughter
By Gary Rivers
|
Oct 3, 2018 @ 12:09 PM

On October 30, 2018at the Kent State University – Stark Campus (Conference Center) there will be a Fair Housing Luncheon featuring Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Valerie Watson with Stark County Fair Housing and Jenna Bucklew  with Canton City Fair Housing visited the Gary Rivers Show to talk about the upcoming event.

The Stark County Fair Housing Department, City of Canton Fair Housing Commission, and Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority have come together to host this event.

