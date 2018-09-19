Fake Fridge NOT a Good Idea

You can’t make a fake fridge – The Browns backers group in New York City have been told they need to dismantle their homemade “Victory Fridge”. Group members say they made their own since Bud Light didn’t put any outside of Ohio. Their downfall was they shared pictures of their creation all over social media. They then got a call from the Brown’s legal department that said they can’t do that. They said they are keeping the fridge, taking any browns logos off of it and they’re calling it the “win fridge”.