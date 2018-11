Have you been looking in the stores and seeing all of the different kinds of fake holiday trees?

It’s become a real science now..

Yes, you can get the basic cheap green almost-looks-like-a-tree tree. But, there are some pretty amazing comes-with-all-the-lights trees.

The great debate on the Gary Rivers Show was….Are Fake white Christmas Trees tacky or classy?

And..What about FLOTUS’s red Christmas Trees? Tacky or classy?

Would you ever put one up?

Email me grivers@whbc.com