News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Fall Raccoon Rabies Vaccinating Program Getting Underway

By Jim Michaels
July 31, 2023 8:56AM EDT
Share
Fall Raccoon Rabies Vaccinating Program Getting Underway
Raccoon rabies immunization baits. (Ohio Department of Health)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Fall raccoon rabies vaccination baiting program gets underway today in 12 northeast Ohio counties including Carroll and Portage.

The ketchup packet-sized baits when consumed by raccoons will immunize them from the disease.

There were confirmed cases of the disease in the western end of Carroll County in 2018 and 2019, with a case involving a bat in 2021.

It’s part of a continuing effort to prevent rabies in raccoons from spreading across the entire state.

The Ohio Department of Health and the USDA are cooperating with the effort.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Receives Life Sentence in September 2022 Murder
3

The Budweiser Clydesdales are in Stark County Now! Find out Where, HERE
4

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Schedule HERE
5

Storm Impacts: Trees, Power Down in Stark, Tornado Warning Issued