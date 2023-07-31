Fall Raccoon Rabies Vaccinating Program Getting Underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Fall raccoon rabies vaccination baiting program gets underway today in 12 northeast Ohio counties including Carroll and Portage.

The ketchup packet-sized baits when consumed by raccoons will immunize them from the disease.

There were confirmed cases of the disease in the western end of Carroll County in 2018 and 2019, with a case involving a bat in 2021.

It’s part of a continuing effort to prevent rabies in raccoons from spreading across the entire state.

The Ohio Department of Health and the USDA are cooperating with the effort.