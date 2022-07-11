Falling Gas Prices, Big Variation Across State

Vehicle lights pass a price board at a BP gas station in Detroit, Monday, March 7, 2022. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The average price for gasoline in Stark County fell seven cents over the weekend, at $4.34 Monday morning according to AAA.

GasBuddy has stations in the $4.20s in the Massillon and Canal Fulton areas, with a few Canton stations down to $4.19.9.

There’s a big variation in gasoline prices across Ohio.

It’s a 72-cent variation in prices, with Athens County at the high end, at $4.96 a gallon.