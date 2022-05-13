      Weather Alert

Famed Actor Fred Ward Dies

News Desk
May 13, 2022 @ 5:37pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Fred Ward, a veteran actor who brought a gruff tenderness to tough-guy roles in “The Right Stuff,” “The Player” and “Tremors,” has died.

He was 79.

Ward died Sunday, his publicist Ron Hofmann said Friday.

No cause or place of death was disclosed per the family’s wishes.

Ward earned a Golden Globe and shared the Venice Film Festival ensemble prize for his performance in Robert Altman’s “Short Cuts,” and played the title character in “Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins.”

He also reached new heights playing Mercury 7 astronaut Virgil “Gus” Grissom in 1983’s Academy Award nominated film “The Right Stuff.”

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
More Big Changes on Route 62 Come Monday Night
Take a Look at Thurman Munson's New Renovations
Shooting at NE Canton Apartment Complex Kills One, Injures Another
SCSO: Homicide Investigation After Man Found Dead in Canton Township
Connect With Us Listen To Us On