Familiar Faces Moving Into Stark Park Offices
Stark Parks Executive Director Dan Moeglin (right) and Deputy Director Derek Gordon on the north shore of Stark Parks' Sippo Lake. (Courtesy Stark Parks)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of familiar names will make up the new leadership team for the Stark County Park District.
Canton City Engineer Dan Moeglin is taking the job of executive directior, while former Canton Parks and Rec chief Derek Gordon takes the new position of deputy director.
Moeglin has led the city’s engineering department for 17 years.
Both men start their new jobs with Stark Parks on April 4th.