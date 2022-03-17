Family, Attorneys Explain Lawsuit in Police-Involved Shooting During Media Event, Protest
Ohio Community Coalition police protest in front of the police station in downtown on June 26, 2020. (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A group of people protesting the police-involved shooting death of 46-year-old James Williams of Canton on January 1st on Wednesday.
They were part of a press conference by family members and their attorneys outside Canton City Hall, discussing the federal civil rights lawsuit filed on Tuesday.
Williams’ widow Marquetta and the law firm asked that Officer Robert Huber be placed back on administrative leave.
It was recently learned he returned to the department in mid-January.
Williams was illegally firing a gun from his enclosed porch when body-worn video shows Huber walking up and firing several shots.
The civil rights lawsuit asks for compensatory and punitive damages.