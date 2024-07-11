Family Files Federal Suit in Massillon Man’s Arrest and Later Death
July 11, 2024 10:22AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The wife and family of a man who died three months after his arrest by Massillon police last year are suing the city.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs are claiming police brutality and wrongful death.
58-year-old Bo Gower Jr was taken into custody in March of last year on 10th Street NE in the city as officers were investigating a domestic incident.
According to the federal lawsuit, Gower was thrown to the ground, suffering an injured spine.
Gower died on June 2 in a Canton hospital.
Those attorneys reportedly say they are seeking millions.