Family Files Federal Suit in Massillon Man’s Arrest and Later Death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The wife and family of a man who died three months after his arrest by Massillon police last year are suing the city.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs are claiming police brutality and wrongful death.

58-year-old Bo Gower Jr was taken into custody in March of last year on 10th Street NE in the city as officers were investigating a domestic incident.

According to the federal lawsuit, Gower was thrown to the ground, suffering an injured spine.

Gower died on June 2 in a Canton hospital.

Those attorneys reportedly say they are seeking millions.