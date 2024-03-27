Family Forest Carbon Program Now in Ohio, Keeps Wooded Areas Viable

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 35 years ago, David Funk and his family from Athens County began acquiring land around his home.

The goal was to develop and maintain forest land.

Now the American Forest Foundation and The Nature Conservancy are offering the Family Forest Carbon Credit Program, that even pays property owners who enroll those wooded areas for 20 years.

Funk has enrolled 1800 acres.

Funk says he will receive $160 to $270 per acre over the 20 years of the program.

The program is operational in 14 other states

He says keeping forest land thriving requires some work.

He needs to remove some grapevines and some invasive species in his forest.