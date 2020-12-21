      Weather Alert

Family of 3 Loses Everything in Lawrence Road NE Fire

Jim Michaels
Dec 21, 2020 @ 6:40am
Fire impacting two houses on Lawrence Road NE in Canton. (Canton Fire Department)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A family of three lost everything in one of those devastating house fires in Canton one week ago, and this fire may have been purposely set.

The fire in the 700 block of Lawrence Road NE started in a vacant house, but spread quickly to the home of Alicia Bursac and her 6- and 4-year-old boys.

She pulled the kids out of bed and dropped them out a first-floor window.

Both houses had to be torn down and other adjacent homes were also impacted.

There’s a GoFundMe page set up by Bursac’s sister.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Feds: Pennsylvania Man Uses Unique Ripoff Scheme to Score $444,000 from Local Lowe's Stores
Akron Man Gets 7 to 9 Years in July Shooting Death in Canton
Canton Man Due to be Sentenced, Now Facing New Accusations
Former Canton Nursing Home Worker Gets Probation in 2018 Death of Patient