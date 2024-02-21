Family of 6 OK After Minerva House Catches Fire

MINERVA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A family of six in Minerva is OK after safely getting out of their house Monday night.

That fire at the corner of Prospect and Chestnut Streets in the village started in a bedroom and was pretty much contained there, according to the Sandy Creek Joint Fire District.

There was smoke and water damage throughout the split-level structure.

The family had said they were having electrical issues with the house, but there’s no cause for the fire.

The family is getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

The Augusta Township Fire Department and the Great Trail Fire District also responded.