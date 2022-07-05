Family Of Former Bronco Star Demaryius Thomas Says He Had CTE At Time Of Death

BOSTON (AP) – Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas, who died last December at age 33, had CTE, his family said Tuesday.

Boston University CTE Center researchers diagnosed the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a brain study through the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Thomas’ family released the findings of the study.

Stage 2 CTE is associated with “progressive behavior, cognitive and mood abnormalities.”

Family members say Thomas developed depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and trouble with his memory in the years before his death.

Stage 4 is the most severe stage of CTE and is usually associated with dementia.