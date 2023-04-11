Family of OSU QB Haskins Sues, Claims Traffic Victim Was Drugged

FILE PHOTO – Then Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the second half of an NFL football gameagainst the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An attorney for the family of a late former Ohio State quarterback has filed a wrongful death lawsuit from his traffic death in Florida one year ago.

The family even claims in the suit that Dwayne Haskins may have been drugged by someone.

His blood alcohol level was two-and-a-half times the legal limit that night.

Haskins was killed by a dump truck on a Broward County freeway.

His car had run out of gas and he was walking, seeking assistance.