Family Receives Gift on 20-Year Anniversary of Massillon Police Officer Killing

Courtesy Massillon Police Department

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Twenty years after his untimely death while on duty, a Massillon police officer was honored in a special way on Tuesday.

Former Massillon resident Donna Marsinick presented Officer Eric Taylor’s widow JuWanna with a large, homemade memorial blue quilt at Tuesday’s memorial event behind the Massillon Recreation Center.

Marsinick who now lives in Vermillion has been making these memorial quilts for the last three years.

The quilt contains the officer’s name, department, badge number and end-of-watch date.

Taylor was killed near the memorial site when a driver being pursued by several police agencies got out of his car and opened fire.

The driver was shot dead,