Family Settles Lawsuit With School District, Former Teacher

(WHBC) – The family of a teenager who was assaulted by a teacher has settled its lawsuit with the Canton City School District.

The settlement is for $275,000, and half will be paid out by the school district and half by the teacher involved, Kenneth Weatherbee.

The teacher was caught on video slamming a 14-year-old boy to the floor in December of 2017.

“He did not own up to what he did until he found out that we had him on tape doing that,” said the family’s attorney Edward Gilbert.

Gilbert says Weatherbee has since made a public apology for the incident, which was required as part of the settlement.

Another part of the settlement involves training for all district employees.

“For the next 10 years, mandatory training for all staff, on dealing with students, particularly students with a learning disability,” Gilbert said.

He says the family is satisfied with the resolution to the lawsuit.

The Canton City School District says it has always offered Crisis Prevention Intervention training and will continue to do so.