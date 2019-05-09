Family Sues Over Police Chief’s Line Of Duty Death

(ONN) – The family of the former police chief of Kirkersville, Ohio, who was killed in 2017 while on duty in the town 25 miles east of Columbus – is suing judges and probation officers.

The family of Steven “Eric” DiSario has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit.

The family says the judges and probation officers were “reckless.”

They essentially argue those actions led to DiSario’s death by ignoring warnings signs about the killer – Thomas Hartless.

In May of 2017 Hartless killed his former girlfriend, police chief DiSario and a nurse aide at a nursing home in Kirkersville.

He then took his own life.

U.S. Route 40 heading into Kirkersville has been renamed Chief Steven “Eric” DiSario Memorial Highway