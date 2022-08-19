Family: TimkenSteel Blast Victim Needs Life-Saving Help

Joe Ferrall and family (Courtesy GoFundMe)

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of an Alliance man badly injured at the TimkenSteel plant is desperately seeking life-saving help.

Amber Farrell tells the Repository her husband Joe needs a specialized treatment for inhalation injuries suffered in the explosion at the Faircrest plant in Perry Township last month.

Metro Health where Joe is hospitalized does not offer the treatment, and other facilities have said the 34-year-old is not a candidate for it.

Joe has also developed acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The blast on July 26 at the Faircrest plant sent three men to the hospital.

The others were treated and released.

$100,000 has been riased so far on a GoFundMe page.