Fan Information HERE for McKinley vs Massillon Game
It’s the 132nd meeting of the McKinley Bulldogs and the Massillon Tigers this Saturday, October 23rd at 2:00pm.
News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 will broadcast the game live on radio. You can also find it online by clicking the listen live button at www.whbc.com and www.mix91.com. We will also provide LIVE television coverage on WIVM: Spectrum Cable Channel 989. MCTV: Channel 21.
Our radio broadcast schedule includes:
9am to 11am – Kenny & JT and the WHBC Sports team broadcasts live from Jerzees on Fulton for the pregame party.
Noon to 2:00pm – The Aultcare Stadium Show live from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
2:00pm – Kickoff!
GO HERE FOR GAME DAY DETAILS ON TICKETS, PARKING AND STADIUM RULES:
GAMEDAY INFORMATION HERE