EAST SPARTA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This traffic note:

Farber Street SW over Nimishillen Creek at the East Sparta/Pike Township line is now closed as the $3 million bridge replacement project continues.

The new bridge is being built by nearby Stanley Miller Construction about 80 feet south of the current structure.

That closure is for three months.

The bridge is just east of Route 800.