Farm Bureau Again Offers ‘AgriPower’ Leadership, Advocacy Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For those interested in a career in the agriculture industry, the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation offers a year-long education program.

It’s designed to teach skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates for agriculture.

It’s known as AgriPower, and a new class begins in a few months.

Nominations are due by August 1.

Those interested can nominate themselves or ask to be nominated by their county farm bureau or agriculture employer.

Applicants must be Farm Bureau members.

Even for those who graduate from college with an agriculture degree, there’s sometimes a disconnect from school, 4H and other farm-related activities.