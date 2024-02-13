Farm Bureau Says Eclipse Watchers May Head for Fields

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of Ohio covered on April 8 by the 124-mile wide band of the total Solar Eclipse including part of Stark County.

With that, the Ohio Farm Bureau is warning members that farms in the 100-percent eclipse area will make for great locations to see the entire dark sky.

They recommend farmers erect “no trespassing” signs over concerns of large crowds and liability issues.

Policy Counsel Leah Curtis with the farm bureau says keep buildings locked and consider fencing in some locations.