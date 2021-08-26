      Weather Alert

Farmers’ Almanac: ‘Flip-Flop Frosty’ Winter Coming

Jim Michaels
Aug 26, 2021 @ 4:10am

LEWISTON, Maine (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With temperatures in the low 90s on Thursday according to AccuWeather, talking snowflakes and cold isn’t so bad right?

The 2022 Farmers’ Almanac is out now in its 205th year, predicting a “flip flop frosty Winter”.

That means much of the nation including our will be going back and forth between the warm and cold.

They forecast a blustery and snowy Christmas.

They’ve been predicting weather in this country longer than anybody.

The almanac is on sale now.

