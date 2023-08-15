Farmer’s Almanac Predicts More ‘Traditional’ Winter Season

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It may still be Summer, but the Farmer’s Almanac is out, and there’s more snow to shovel and cold weather to deal with in their Winter forecast.

Almanac Managing Editor Sandi Duncan is saying “the brrr is back” this season, with cold and/or snow from late October to late April.

Last Winter, the CAK weather station recorded just 21.3 inches of snow, some 25 inches below normal.

The Almanac is available at Tractor Supply and other locations.