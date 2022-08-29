Farmers’ Almanac Uses Time-Honored Method to Forecast Weather

Closings & Delays
By Jim Michaels
August 29, 2022 4:55AM EDT
LEWISTON, Maine (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Since before there was radar, satellite imagery or even weather balloons, the Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather.

The Maine-based magazine uses a formula that has been only slightly adjusted since 1818.

It’s a mathematical and astronomical calculation.

The Great Lakes and Ohio Valley region that includes Canton is expected to see plenty of snow, with a bitter cold snap forecast for late January.

Despite the focus on weather, Managing Editor Sandi Duncan says there’s a lot more than weather in the annual magazine, like tips for dealing with a rough winter.

The orange-and-green Farmer’s Almanac has hit newsstands.

