Farmers’ Almanac Uses Time-Honored Method to Forecast Weather

LEWISTON, Maine (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Since before there was radar, satellite imagery or even weather balloons, the Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather.

The Maine-based magazine uses a formula that has been only slightly adjusted since 1818.

It’s a mathematical and astronomical calculation.

The Great Lakes and Ohio Valley region that includes Canton is expected to see plenty of snow, with a bitter cold snap forecast for late January.

Despite the focus on weather, Managing Editor Sandi Duncan says there’s a lot more than weather in the annual magazine, like tips for dealing with a rough winter.

The orange-and-green Farmer’s Almanac has hit newsstands.